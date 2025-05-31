TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $16.65 on Friday. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). TaskUs had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $274.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TASK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TaskUs from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Baird R W cut TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair cut TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

In related news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 21,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $291,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

