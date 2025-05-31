Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Chardan Capital

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Chardan Capital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 232.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TSHA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $581.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.90. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 229.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 794,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 27,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 111,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

