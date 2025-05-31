Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.85. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 2,788,287 shares changing hands.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSHA. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.
The company has a market cap of $581.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 229.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
