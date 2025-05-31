Telsey Advisory Group Has Lowered Expectations for Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Price

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of M opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,489 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $47,938.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,107.10. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $58,512.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,031.97. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $537,790. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,964,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,510,000 after buying an additional 212,791 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,699,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,402 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 7,838,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at $80,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

