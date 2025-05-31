Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $195.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $150.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.59.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.5%
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare
In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $1,194,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. This trade represents a 25.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Bierman sold 13,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $2,207,948.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,435 shares in the company, valued at $6,612,197.30. The trade was a 25.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,072 shares of company stock valued at $8,557,590 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 908.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
