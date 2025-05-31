Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEX. UBS Group raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Terex from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Baird R W upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,325 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $219,601.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,266.25. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEX opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.52. Terex has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $68.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.53%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

