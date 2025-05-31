Texas Bank & Trust Co Invests $3.54 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Texas Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Texas Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,342.30. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $203.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

