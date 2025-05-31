The Character Group (LON:CCT) to Repurchase 0 Outstanding Shares

The Character Group (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 30th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Character Group Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of CCT opened at GBX 246 ($3.31) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 251.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 260.24. The company has a market capitalization of £45.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.91. The Character Group has a 12-month low of GBX 220.44 ($2.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

The Character Group (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported GBX 8.59 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Character Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts expect that The Character Group will post 14.7856377 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Character Group Company Profile

The Character Group plc is the largest independent toy company based in the United Kingdom. We design, manufacture and distribute a wide range of toys, games and playthings. Many of our products feature or are based on popular film, television, comic and digital characters, reproduced under licence from the brand owners.

