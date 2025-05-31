The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Texas Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,442,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 195,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after purchasing an additional 45,372 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.26.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $3,941,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,533,008.09. This represents a 18.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,806,547.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,745.02. This trade represents a 32.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,761 shares of company stock worth $16,474,587 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.