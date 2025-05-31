The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.32.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $265.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $254.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $216.06 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $543,263.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,599.80. The trade was a 14.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,141,957.90. This trade represents a 16.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,553 shares of company stock worth $12,897,323. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMC Financial Services LTD grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 11,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.