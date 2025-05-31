The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.36% of The Hackett Group worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $24.61 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $680.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCKT. Wall Street Zen lowered The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research cut their price target on The Hackett Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

