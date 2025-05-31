The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives $56.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on New York Times from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63. New York Times has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $635.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.99 million. New York Times had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Times will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in New York Times by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,536,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,078 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

