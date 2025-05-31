Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Third Coast Bancshares were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Third Coast Bancshares

In related news, insider William Bobbora bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.35 per share, with a total value of $64,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,021.65. This represents a 5.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 4,470 shares of company stock valued at $135,204 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $30.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.35. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $39.45.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TCBX. Stephens dropped their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Third Coast Bancshares Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

