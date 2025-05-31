Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 1,232 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $10.36 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.49%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.