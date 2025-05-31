Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 1,377 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,593,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,305,000 after acquiring an additional 82,931 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,344,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 679,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 609,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,367,000 after acquiring an additional 99,491 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 474,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATGE opened at $132.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $140.12.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $466.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.19 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATGE. Wall Street Zen lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

