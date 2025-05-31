Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,970,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 102,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $106.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.99. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $131.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $475.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.11 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNFP

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Glenda Baskin Glover sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $304,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,711.65. This trade represents a 23.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $201,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,552 shares in the company, valued at $25,615,567.76. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,041 shares of company stock worth $509,986 in the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.