Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 2,509 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in AES by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 332,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 133,308 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AES by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,762,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,030,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,131,000 after purchasing an additional 434,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AES. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

