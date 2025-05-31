Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLF. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $65.11.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.6332 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

