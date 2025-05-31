Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $136.67 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.40 and a twelve month high of $140.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.80 and its 200 day moving average is $128.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.93.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

