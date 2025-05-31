Tidal Investments LLC Buys 186 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,919,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $630,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,106,000 after acquiring an additional 91,690 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 618,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 560,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,138,000 after acquiring an additional 181,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.40.

Shares of BIO opened at $226.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 6.48. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.38 and a fifty-two week high of $387.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.53.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

