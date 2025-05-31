Tidal Investments LLC Buys New Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 646,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LTC opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.68.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.43 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.31%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 117.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

