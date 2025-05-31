Tidal Investments LLC Buys Shares of 14,960 Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LTH. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Life Time Group by 7,344.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,361,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth $19,198,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,924,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,569,000 after acquiring an additional 735,682 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,438,000 after acquiring an additional 711,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,038,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,082,000 after acquiring an additional 640,385 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTH opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $34.99.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $706.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LTH shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price target on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America set a $40.00 target price on Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Life Time Group from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

