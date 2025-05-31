Tidal Investments LLC Buys Shares of 14,960 Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LTH. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Life Time Group by 7,344.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,361,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth $19,198,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,924,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,569,000 after acquiring an additional 735,682 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,438,000 after acquiring an additional 711,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,038,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,082,000 after acquiring an additional 640,385 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Life Time Group Stock Performance
LTH opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $34.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on LTH shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price target on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America set a $40.00 target price on Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Life Time Group from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.
Life Time Group Company Profile
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
