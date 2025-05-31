Tidal Investments LLC Decreases Position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELME. Argosy Lionbridge Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $25,275,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Elme Communities by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,510,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,061,000 after buying an additional 535,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Elme Communities by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,461,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 407,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Elme Communities by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 814,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after buying an additional 400,834 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Elme Communities by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 899,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 228,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ELME stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -114.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Elme Communities’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

