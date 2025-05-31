Tidal Investments LLC Decreases Position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned 0.13% of UroGen Pharma worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,834,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,841,000 after buying an additional 47,447 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,628,000. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,149,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,608,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after buying an additional 219,344 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of URGN opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UroGen Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

UroGen Pharma Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

