Tidal Investments LLC Grows Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $563,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE FBIN opened at $50.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, EVP Kristin Papesh bought 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,941.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,177.83. This trade represents a 6.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

