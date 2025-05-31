Tidal Investments LLC Grows Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PENN. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $34,994,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $27,901,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $17,804,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,882,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after acquiring an additional 848,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchstone Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $16,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.10.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In related news, Director David A. Handler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,215.03. This represents a 3.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,082,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,587.50. This trade represents a 3.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Further Reading

