Tidal Investments LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.6%

DGX stock opened at $173.07 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.66.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Quest Diagnostics

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total transaction of $935,078.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,068 shares in the company, valued at $11,852,680.84. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $6,602,115.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,499,370.58. The trade was a 23.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,914,433. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.