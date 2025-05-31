Tidal Investments LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $23,674,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 63,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 838,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,740 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of GSY opened at $50.10 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.