Tidal Investments LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,803,000 after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 502,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,093,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 322,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 68,381 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Amalgamated Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Up 0.2%

AMAL opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $79.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

Amalgamated Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Amalgamated Financial

In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $97,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,091.11. The trade was a 14.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tyrone Graham sold 869 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $25,835.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,543.40. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,926 shares of company stock valued at $243,070 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

