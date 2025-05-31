Tidal Investments LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 125,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345 shares during the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Enlight Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enlight Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of ENLT stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.24. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.24. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

