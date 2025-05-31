Tidal Investments LLC Has $301,000 Stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,628 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 76,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ ASTS opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $39.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASTS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $47.90 to $45.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AST SpaceMobile

Insider Transactions at AST SpaceMobile

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,258.44. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $1,475,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.