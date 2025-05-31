Tidal Investments LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,718 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,237,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Further Reading

