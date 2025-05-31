Tidal Investments LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,767 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,019,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,892,526,000 after purchasing an additional 323,714 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,289,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $865,885,000 after acquiring an additional 169,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,308,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $831,631,000 after acquiring an additional 209,447 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,098,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $680,847,000 after purchasing an additional 552,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,981,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,809,000 after purchasing an additional 445,613 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $41.95.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.4133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SU

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.