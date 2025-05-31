Tidal Investments LLC Has $340,000 Stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $118,192.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,720.56. This represents a 18.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $398,720.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,533.98. This represents a 15.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,884 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Light & Wonder Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average of $91.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.93 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.82.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

