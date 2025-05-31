Tidal Investments LLC Increases Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 754.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

ICL Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. ICL Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.