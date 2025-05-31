Tidal Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Kelly Services worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KELYA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 97,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 206,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KELYA opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.30, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

