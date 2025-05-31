Tidal Investments LLC Lowers Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus raised CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.04.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

