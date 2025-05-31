Tidal Investments LLC Lowers Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 908,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 436,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 436,240 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 513,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,426,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,739,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 32,166.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 231,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 230,634 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,868,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,218,000 after acquiring an additional 198,859 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of SUN opened at $53.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.67. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $59.88.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.8976 per share. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUN. Barclays lowered their target price on Sunoco from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sunoco from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sunoco from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

See Also

