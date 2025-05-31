Tidal Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Unilever by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.10. The company has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

