Tidal Investments LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,662 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBCI. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 65.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 98,158 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $9,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,192,000 after buying an additional 242,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

