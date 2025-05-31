Tidal Investments LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2,936.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In related news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FIVE. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $80.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.15.

Five Below Trading Down 0.8%

FIVE stock opened at $115.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $141.70.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

