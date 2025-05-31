Tidal Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLMB. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 50,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLMB opened at $109.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.79 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Climb Global Solutions ( NASDAQ:CLMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $138.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

In other Climb Global Solutions news, Director Greg Scorziello sold 5,767 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $580,333.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,517.62. The trade was a 76.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Edward Bass sold 8,117 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $1,012,271.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,520.32. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,759 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

