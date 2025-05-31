Tidal Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,453 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 91,571 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,864,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,293,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 693,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after buying an additional 114,350 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $42.13 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 164,700 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $6,915,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,419,367.77. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 14,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $587,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,220.06. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,255 shares of company stock valued at $19,589,788 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.