Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 481 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $74.07 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $94.57. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.93.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.81%.

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Textron to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.70.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

