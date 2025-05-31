Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 699 Shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned 0.08% of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JOJO opened at $14.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. ATAC Credit Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.53.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Company Profile

The ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (JOJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between corporate high-yield bonds and US Treasurys, depending on the utilities sectors performance relative to the US large-cap market.

