Tidal Investments LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DME Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,760,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,450,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 720.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 24,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,692,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.37. The stock has a market cap of $307.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.28. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.33 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.