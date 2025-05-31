Tidal Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 10,331 RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RxSight by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,383,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,946,000 after buying an additional 96,464 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in RxSight by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,159,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,258,000 after buying an additional 413,737 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in RxSight by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,551,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,345,000 after buying an additional 381,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RxSight by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,568,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in RxSight by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 657,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get RxSight alerts:

RxSight Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. The company has a market cap of $611.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.32. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $60.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at RxSight

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). RxSight had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RxSight news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $179,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,428.03. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of RxSight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

Get Our Latest Report on RxSight

RxSight Company Profile

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.