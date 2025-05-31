Tidal Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI – Free Report) by 303.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,213 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Standard Lithium were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $29,951,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLI opened at $1.65 on Friday. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $320.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

