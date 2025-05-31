Tidal Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Samsara by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,004,000 after purchasing an additional 47,911 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Samsara by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 65,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,392,000 after buying an additional 178,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,978,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,555,000 after buying an additional 863,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 145,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $6,436,503.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,400. This trade represents a 54.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,114,097.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,883,394.34. The trade was a 8.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,442,089 shares of company stock valued at $57,323,475 in the last quarter. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

IOT stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -99.11 and a beta of 1.70. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $61.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IOT. Wall Street Zen downgraded Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Samsara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.47.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

