Tidal Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRE. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 11,246.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 824.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRE shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Veris Residential Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE VRE opened at $15.23 on Friday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $18.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.58, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $67.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

